VIDEO: Someone used my identity to impregnate a lady - Frank Naro reveals

Kumawood actor cum musician, Frank Naro born Frank Osei has disclosed that a guy on Facebook used his identity as an actor to dupe a lady and later impregnated her.
Frank Naro speaking with Nana Romeo on AccraFM's mid-morning show, revealed that he was recently invited by the police because one young lady who had been impregnated by somebody else, alleged that he was the one because the person used his name and pictures on social media (Facebook) to deceive her.
The ‘Abena’ singer expressed his shock to the Police because he had never seen the young lady before but what really saved him was the fact that the young lady upon seeing him told the police that he was not the person who slept with her and this revelation from the young lady really angered her mum.
He, therefore, used the opportunity to advise people who like what they do as celebrities to be wary of wicked people out there who have decided to tarnish their image in the society by using their pictures and name on social media to cause trouble.
Check out the video below:
However, Frank Naro is out with his latest single which features Kofi Kinaata titled ‘Abena’.
Read Also: I’m ready for any P0rn movie - Kumawood actress reveals
Entertainment news on Prime News Ghana