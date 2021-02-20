VIDEO: Stevie Wonder reveals plans to relocate to Ghana permanently

Legendary American singer, Stevie Wonder has revealed that he plans to move permanently to Ghana.
The renowned musician made this known as he appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s show, The Oprah Conversation’.
He revealed that he is tired of racial injustice in America and doesn’t want his descendants to beg for respect and value.
READ ALSO: Stonebwoy hits out at VGMA for lifting ban without consulting him
In the interview, he said; “I want to see the nation smile again, and I want to see it before I move to Ghana, I’m going to do that. I’m going to move permanently to Ghana.
Because I don’t want to see my children’s children’s children’s have to say ‘Oh please, like me. Please respect me. Please value me. I want the world to get better. I want us to get beyond this place. I want us all to go to the funeral of hate. That’s what I want.”
Watch interview below.