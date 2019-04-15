Video: Stonebwoy breaks down in tears at his son's outdooring

Bhim Nation President, Stonebwoy during his son's naming ceremony on Saturday, April 13, 2019, shared tears after he was asked to tell family and friends at the outdooring the name of his newly born son.
In the 4 minutes video, Stonebwoy posted on his Instagram page from the naming ceremony sighted by PrimeNewsGhana, one could clearly see that it was such a moment of tears of joy.
Explaining how his wife broke the news to him about her pregnancy, the Kpo Keke hitmaker said "I was having a conversation with my manager during my European tour when he asked me when I'm getting my next baby and I told after 10 years"
"Two hours later I had a call from my wife telling me she was pregnant which took me 2 days to sink it into myself and so it came as a surprise to me, my son is a surprise gift from God," he said.
After a long conversation with the family gathered at the naming ceremony, Stonebwoy finally disclosed how he came about with the name of his son.
"His name is actually a statement and since you can't name your child with a statement, I decided to pick the last world which is Janam meaning 'rain', I gave him my name Livingstone as well," he told the family.
Watch the full video below:
