VIDEO: Stonebwoy in a dance battle with dad at son's naming ceremony

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy born Livingstone Etse Satekla has been sighted in a viral video from his son's naming ceremony battling it out with his dad on the dancing floor.
The crowd at the naming ceremony turned up when the Bhim Nation boss and his dad took to the dancefloor. The two fiercely battled it out, slaying the game with their best dance moves.
The 'Kpoo Keke' hitmaker was seen tearing up the dance floor, while facing off against his dad at his son's naming ceremony.
As soon as the song began playing, everyone around started grooving to the song. Stonebwoy was seen doing the agbadza dance and of course his dad held his own.
The two were having a blast and the songs kept playing at the ceremony.
Watch Stonebwoy and his dad dance battle video below;
