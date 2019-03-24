VIDEO: Stonebwoy sets new record after winning Nickelodeon award

Ghanaian Dancehall icon, Stonebwoy born Livingstone Etse Satekla has set a new record by becoming the first African Dancehall Artist to win both a BET and Nickelodeon award.
The dancehall icon has become the first African artist to win both a BET and Nickelodeon award and fans are over the moon about this history-making achievement.
The 'Kpoo K3k3 hitmaker has a big reason to celebrate. He won the 2015 BET Best African Act award and the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards (KCA) Favourite African Star award.
Nickelodeon aired its 2019 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday night March 23, held at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.
Stonebwoy has also bagged nine nominations in the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards yet to be held in May 2019.
Check out Stonebwoy's latest achievements below;
