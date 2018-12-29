Video: Stonebwoy and Morgan Heritage thrill fans at #BhimConcert 2018

Stonebwoy’s 2018 Bhim Concert witnessed Grammy Award-winning music group Morgan Heritage perform for the very first time in Ghana to some reggae dancehall music lovers at the Fantasy dome.
Thousands of fans thronged the Trade Fair as they got themselves thrilled with authentic brewed Ghanaian genre dubbed “Reggae and Dancehall” by the 2015 BET award winner Stonebwoy.
The night witnessed, Stonebwoy open the show with his back-to-back hit songs.
The 'Hero' hitmaker during his performance introduced Morgan Heritage on stage as they took the mantle and gave out their best with great songs.
Watch Stonebwoy's epic moments at Bhim Concert:
Video credit: blagogee
