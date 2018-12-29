Video: Stonebwoy, Asamoah Gyan and Adebayor perform at #BhimConcert 2018

It was epic as Stonebwoy, Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan and Togo skipper Emmanuel Adebayor thrilled fans with a surprise performance at the #BhimConcert.
Stonebwoy's Bhim Concert, yesterday saw great performances as well as some surprises from the artiste on the bill including Sarkodie, Samini, Trigmatic, among others.
Just after Stonebwoy's performance with the Grammy Award-winning music group Morgan Heritage, Captain of the Black Star, Asamoah Gyan joined Stonebwoy on stage as they performed “Dirty Enemies”.
On stage also was Togolese footballer Emmanuel Adebayor who couldn't hide his love for Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan as he gave a few dance moves.
The excitement in the auditorium could be felt even outside the Dome. It was an energetic performance.
