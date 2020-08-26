VIDEO: White wedding a complete waste of money - Reggie Rockstone’s wife

Zilla Limann the wife of Hiplife musician, Reggie Rockstone, says a white wedding is not a necessary venture.
She also said it is a waste of money and is not in favour of such weddings.
Speaking on with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show Zilla and Reggie confirmed that they never really had a wedding.
When asked about the ceremony, Zilla disclosed they never had a white wedding.
She stated that they didn’t even organize a big ceremony for their traditional marriage.
According to her, a white wedding is not necessary and it is a waste of money and other resources.
Reggie Rockstone nicknamed the Grandpapa of Hiplife and his wife, Zilla, have been married for almost twenty (20) years.