VIDEO: White wedding a complete waste of money - Reggie Rockstone’s wife

By Mutala Yakubu
Reggie Rockstone and Zilla Limann
Reggie Rockstone and Zilla Limann
Zilla Limann the wife of Hiplife musician, Reggie Rockstone, says a white wedding is not a necessary venture.

She also said it is a waste of money and is not in favour of such weddings.

Speaking on with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show Zilla and Reggie confirmed that they never really had a wedding.

When asked about the ceremony, Zilla disclosed they never had a white wedding.

She stated that they didn’t even organize a big ceremony for their traditional marriage.

According to her, a white wedding is not necessary and it is a waste of money and other resources.

Reggie Rockstone nicknamed the Grandpapa of Hiplife and his wife, Zilla, have been married for almost twenty (20) years.