Video: Willie Roi goes home today

The Artiste and Repertoire for Zylofon Media, Willie Roi has been buried today, March 30, 2019, at Tema in Greater Accra region.
The final funeral rites for Willie Roi was held at his residence in Tema. The funeral saw the presence of some media personalities and musicians like Stay Jay, Daddy Bosco, Mike 2 among others.
Willi Roi was found dead at one of the rooms at Zylofon Media Arts Complex with blood coming out of his mouth after he had returned from a gig he went to play at Tema.
Willie Roi was the Artiste and Repertoire manager of Zylofon music before his untimely death on Sunday,10th February 2019.
