Videos : Kofi Kinaata, Kwami Eugene thrill fans at Decemba 2 Rememba

This year's Decemba 2 Rememba was held at Fantasy Dome at Trade Fair in Accra on Tuesday, December 24.
The event organised by Citi FM and Citi TV brought on stage many big artistes you thrilled fans to good music. The event which was headlined by Kofi Kinaata saw many performances which wowed the audience as they asked for a more bigger and better one next year.
The Zanku hitmakers Dopenation was on stage with a good performance for the night.
A surprise appearance for the night was Mmebusem, although there have been several criticisms levelled against him since he began his acting career as ‘Jesus’, Mmebusem appears not to have any intention of calling it quits as he did a live performance.
In his usual apparel, Mmebusem preached about salvation through a short drama. With his unique voice and ability to memorize Bible verses, the actor fascinated the audience.
Kofi Kinaata also did not disappoint on the night with his hit track, 'Things Fall Apart'.
Other performances were from Okyeame Kwame, Kidi, Fameye among others.