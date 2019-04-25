Prime News Ghana

Videos: Patapaa’s ‘skopatumana’ challenge goes viral

By Michael Klugey

Following the emerging rap verse in Patapaa's new song titled 'Daavi Neba', social media users have already started posting videos imitating and writing the lyrics in the song. 

Its no news as social media users waste no time in taking up any challenge thrown their way by any popular person.

Patapaa’s verse on the song titled "Daavi", is going viral because nobody seems to understand the lyrics, yet it sounds funny and interesting to rap along.

As usual, many people have taken to social media to share videos of themselves rapping along and trying to mimic Patapaa’s flow on the beat and it's hilarious. 

Below is the song Daavi which Featured Patapaa 

