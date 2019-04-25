-
Video & Photos: The man changing the looks of Accra with graffiti
Accra the capital of Ghana is faced with a lot of sanitation issues, these issues have contributed largely to the perennial flooding in the city.
US$4.4bn Aker Energy deal: IMANI accuses KK Sarpong of conflict of interest
Policy think tank, IMANI Africa, has accused the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr K. K. Sarpong, of engaging in a conflict of interest situation in a...
Couples who sleep in separate beds ‘have better sex’
Would you try a sleep divorce if it could improve your sex life?
Mortuary workers to strike on May 2
Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana, MOWAG, has served notice they will embark on a nationwide strike on May 2, 2019.
Heavyweight boxer Richard Lartey still in Ghana just 48 hours to fight in the UK - Here is why
Ghanaian Heavyweight Boxer Richard Lartey could miss out on a big opportunity to make a name on the international stage following a delay in securing a UK visa to travel for the Premier African...
Security official in a video kicking a suspect referred to ADR
The Swedru District Court has referred the case of assault of a 17-year old boy by two municipal guards at the Agona West Municipal Assembly (AWMA) to Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).
Videos: Patapaa’s ‘skopatumana’ challenge goes viral
Following the emerging rap verse in Patapaa's new song titled 'Daavi Neba', social media users have already started posting videos imitating and writing the lyrics in the song.
Visa partners with PalmPay to drive financial inclusion across Africa
Lagos / Accra / Dar Es Salaam, 23rd April 2019 – Visa, the global payments technology company and PalmPay, a new player in Africa’s Fintech industry, today announced a partnership to advance...
More than 40 million people work in artisanal mining- report
More than 40 million people around the world work in artisanal and small-scale mining where minerals including gold, diamonds and cobalt are dug up often by hand, a report by the World Bank and...
Multimedia sacks two staff members
Accordint to a publication on Myjoyonline.com, Multimedia Group Limited has dismissed two of its sales workers under reasons undisclosed to the public.
Tullow Oil to approve first dividend payment since 2014
The Chief Executive Officer of Tullow Oil PLC, Paul McDade has disclosed that the board of the company will today, April 26 ask shareholders to approve the Group’s first dividend payment since 2014.
What a Girl Wants: 45 Things a Girl Wants But Wont Ask For
What a Girl Wants: Got this and I liked it ….
PFA Team of the Year 2018-19: How each player earned a spot
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been named in the PFA Team of the Year 2018-19 - the only player not from either Manchester City or Liverpool.
Here are the areas to experience dumsor tomorrow
Some areas in Accra will experience dumsor tomorrow Friday, April 26 as part of the Power Distribution Services, PDS's planned maintenance works.
Dr Bawumia leaves for UK
Ghana’s Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia left Accra for Oxford, UK on Wednesday, 24 April 2019 to speak at a seminar organised as part of a series of lectures at Oxford University in honour of...