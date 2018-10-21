WATCH: Sarkodie's performance at the Glo Mega Show

The Glo Mega Show finale last night at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair was a shutdown event as rapper Sarkodie pulled out a spectacular performance to all music lovers.
Sarkodie before the event promised his fans an exciting performance at the Glo Mega Shows grand finale and indeed he never failed his fans and made it a memorable one as he gave a sterling performance.The show was a blend of comedy and music and the audience indeed enjoyed the performance.
The Glo Mega Music Show featured a strong line up of performance from various artistes across the continent including Sarkodie, Davido, Wizkid, Stonebwoy, Patapaa, Yemi Alade, and Flavour while comedians were Gordons, Basketmouth and Foster Romanus.
Check out Sarkodie's performance at the Glo Mega Music Show:
