We have a category similar to Afrobeats at VGMAs - George Quaye replies Kelvyn Boy

Communications Head for Charterhouse, Ghana, George Quaye has replied singer Kelvyn Boy after the latter suggested to the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Board to consider adding Afrobeats to the categories nominated for awards in the future.
Speaking to Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, George Quaye said, he doesn't understand why Kelvyn Boy made the suggestion when there is already a similar category in the VGMA scheme.
According to him, Afrobeat falls within the Afropop category, hence Kelvyn Boy should pay heed to that and forgo his Afrobeats category campaign brouhaha.
“I think it already exists so there is no need creating another one. The ‘Tokyo’ song by King Promise was nominated in the Afropop category. I would be surprised if Kelvyn Boy doesn’t call it Afrobeats. What we call Afropop some call it Afrobeats in Barbados. I pray we don’t confuse ourselves since it exists already,” he told Andy Dosty.
"A lot of the songs Kelvin Boy does could even be pushed as Lover’s Rock. Afropop is a combination of a lot but you cannot pen down what genres make it,” George Quaye added.
