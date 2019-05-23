VGMA20 : Charterhouse won't pay any money to fans - George Quaye

Organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Charterhouse says they cannot honour the request of refund.
In an interview with Kwasi Aboagye on Peace FM's ' 'Entertainment Review', PRO of Charterhouse George Quaye revealed that fans of both artiste should forget about the money they used in voting because the winners were not determined solely by the votes and so it is out of place for voters to request for their monies.
"Let’s not forget the winners were not solely determined by the votes by the fans. What about the board and academy who left their various assignments to vote on who wins. What about the artists who didn’t win. Did their fans come out asking for their monies? he asked.
Charterhouse, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards on Thursday, May 23, 2019, in a press conference announced that following the scuffle between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy at the VGMA, both artistes have been banned indefinitely from the awards scheme and has also stripped off their awards they won at the event.
That decision by the board didn't go down well with fans of both artiste which they took to social media to campaign that based on the board's decision they the fans also want their monies back.
Watch George Quaye's interview below:
