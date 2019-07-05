Wendy Shay apologises to Ex-president Kufuor

Rufftown Records signee, Wendy Shay has rendered an unqualified apology to Ex-president Kufuor for an image she posted on July 4, which went viral for the wrong reasons.
Wendy Shay took to her social media pages to apologize not only to the Ex-president but to the board and Management of the Youth Employment Agency as well the general public to forgive her over her outfit she wore to the Ex-president Kufuor's basement.
According to her, she still young lady and learning and have promised to do better with her outfit next time.
"On the 4th of July, 2019, I posted an image of myself and His Excellency Former President John Agyekum Kuffour on my social media timeline. This was after I visited him with my fellow Youth Employment Agency Ambassadors officially. The image I posted went viral on social media for the wrong reasons and I will wish to render an unqualified apology to His Excellency and the board and Management of the Youth Employment Agency. I had no intention of bringing his good image into any public disrepute. I would wish to apologize to the general public as well with most of the comments being directed to my outfit. I am a young lady and I am still learning. To err is human, to forgive is divine. I promise to do better next time. Once again, I am sorry.
#YEAJobCentre #wendyshay
#ArtisanDirectory
#FlagshipProjects"
On Thursday, July 4, Afrobeats singer, Wendy Shay set social media ablaze when she posted a picture of herself with Ex-president Kufuor in his home.
Many read negative meanings into the picture as they tagged it as 'saucy' and indecent.
It all started when Wendy Shay released her debut single "Uber Driver" where she addressed some top personalities including the Ex-president Kufuor as "p3 hw3", a section in her song.