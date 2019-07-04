Prime News Ghana

Photo: Wendy Shay finally meet up with Ex-president Kufour

By Richmond Thompson
Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay finally meet up with Ex-president Kuffour

On Thursday, July 4, Afrobeats singer, Wendy Shay set social media ablaze when she posted a picture of her with Ex-president Kufour in his basement.

It all started when Wendy Shay released her debut single "Uber Driver" where he addresses some top personalities including the Ex-president Kufour as "p3 hw3", a section in her song.

The 'Shay on you' crooner took to her social media pages to express how joyful she was to have finally met up with the Ex-president Kufour.

Wendy Shay posted with the caption;

"Finally met H.E. Ex president Kufour🥰
#wendyshaytotheworld #rufftown #ShayGang"

It seems this is what the Afrobeat singer has been yearning for and it looks like a dream come true.

Check the photo below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/BzfoARIHWBb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

