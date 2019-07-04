Photo: Wendy Shay finally meet up with Ex-president Kufour

On Thursday, July 4, Afrobeats singer, Wendy Shay set social media ablaze when she posted a picture of her with Ex-president Kufour in his basement.
It all started when Wendy Shay released her debut single "Uber Driver" where he addresses some top personalities including the Ex-president Kufour as "p3 hw3", a section in her song.
The 'Shay on you' crooner took to her social media pages to express how joyful she was to have finally met up with the Ex-president Kufour.
Wendy Shay posted with the caption;
"Finally met H.E. Ex president Kufour🥰
#wendyshaytotheworld #rufftown #ShayGang"
It seems this is what the Afrobeat singer has been yearning for and it looks like a dream come true.
Check the photo below;
