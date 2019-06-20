I released an album in six months - Wendy Shay shades

Wendy Shay has publicly shaded Kelvyn Boy again and it seems their long term feud isn't going to end anytime soon.
Rufftown town records signee, Wendy Shay and Kelvyn Boy haven’t remained friends ever since he allegedly snubbed her just after Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy's peace conference held at the Marriot Hotel on June 4.
Earlier today, Wendy Shay posted on her Facebook page to list all her achievements in the past 12 months of her career in the Ghana music industry and her fans think its a direct shade to Kelvyn Boi.
Recently Kelvyn Boy in an interview revealed that he would not beef with an artiste who can't write songs on her own referring to Wendy Shay.
Wendy Shay has broken her silence and it seems she's ready to set the record straight and prove people wrong.
According to her, she entered the music industry in the sixth month of 2018, wrote six songs, won six awards and released an album so her fans should expect more bangers since we are in the sixth month again.
