Wendy Shay to leave Bullet?

Wendy Shay has been off our TV and radio after the release of her debut album and she has taken to her social media page to ask for ideas from her fans after a record label promised her $500,000, a car of her choice to leave Bullet's Rufftown Records.
Wendy Shay under Rufftown Records has done a lot of work within the shortest possible time as an upcoming artiste but it seems the 'Bedroom Commando' hitmaker is already tired of her record label.
Wendy shared a photo on her Instagram handle with the caption “$500,000 and any car of my choice to leave RuffTown Records?". This post certainly is an indication that a 'juicy' deal has been offered to her by another label.
However, it's unclear as to whether she will consider the offer, but according to the post, PrimeNewsGhana sighted on her page, Wendy Shay added a question mark which obviously means opinions from her fans are welcome.
If this turns out to be true then it will certainly be a very big surprise to music lovers. This is because it was reported that Wendy Shay signed a five-year recording contract with Bullet’s record label, Rufftown Records.
Meanwhile, Bullet, CEO of Rufftown Records is yet to responds to the post his artiste made and we at PrimeNewsGhana will bring you up to speed on what happens next.
Check out her controversial post below:
Read Also: Enough of the "S£x sells" - Ms Nancy blast Wendy Shay