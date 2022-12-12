Wizkid apologises for Ghana no-show

Nigerian musician Wizkid has apologised for failing to show up for his planned performance at a concert in Ghana.
The Nigerian superstar, whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, was due to perform at the Accra Sports stadium on Saturday.
But it was a no-show, leaving his many of his Ghanaians fans angry, including those who had turned up at the venue and waited for hours to see him perform.
The show's promoters, Live Hub, accused the Afrobeats singer of “breaching his contractual obligation”.
But on Sunday night the music star apologised “to everyone who made the effort to come out for me [on Saturday night]. I was charged up, and looking forward to doing this show”.
“Unfortunately, up until the day of this show, there continued to be safety and production issues that prevented me from putting on a high-quality show that my fans deserve,” he posted on Twitter.
He said he and his team were working on “delivering a show to my amazing fans in Ghana”.