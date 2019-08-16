Year of Return : US comedian Steve Harvey arrives in Ghana (Video)

American comedian and television host, Steve Harvey, has arrived in Ghana to mark the Year of Return, an initiative aimed at celebrating 400 years since the first black slaves landed in Jamestown Virginia.
The initiative that urges Africans in the diaspora to come back home, has seen an array of celebrities make their way into Ghana to explore, learn and appreciate their roots.
The Minister of Tourism, Babara Oteng Gyasi and the Year of Tourism committee met up with the comedian at the W.E.B DuBois Centre in Cantonments, Accra.
Steve Harvey was greeted by Mrs Oteng Gyasi who disclosed she was ecstatic to have the actor visit the country.
The comedian is in town with his family to visit the various tourist sites including the castles where slaves were kept, learn more about Ghanaian music and also about the African roots.
Steve Harvey is not the only celebrity from the United States to have come to Ghana.
Actor Boris Johnson, in late 2018, along with some of his friends from Hollywood, came to the country to spend Christmas.
The team included Nicole Ari Parker, Diggy Simmons, Micheal Jai White, Anthony Anderson (of Blackish), Rosario Dawson, Jidenna, Cynthia Bailey, Bozoma Saint John and many others.
