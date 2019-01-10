Yemi Alade blames social media as cause of rising depression among people

Nigerian Afropop singer, Yemi Alade has admitted that social media has increased the rate of depression in persons in the society.
The ‘Johnny’ hitmaker in a tweet blamed social media as one major cause of depression.
She said that social media has made a lot of people compare their lives with those of others instead of appreciating their own uniqueness.
Yemi Alade said this was the main reason lots of people are getting depressed daily.
Social Media is Training us to compare our lives, instead of appreciating EVERYTHING that we are,No wonder everyone is so depressed!