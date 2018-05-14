Zylofon CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah tells touching story of his life's struggles before the riches

Chief Executive Officer of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah has let the cat out of the bag on some of the struggles he faced before he accumulated all his riches.
The Young CEO, who for a year now has become the talk of town for his huge projects and investments into the Showbiz industry especially Zylofon Media, which has signed ace artists such as Stonebwoy, Becca, Shatta Wale, Joyce Blessing, Kumi Guitar, and movie stars such as Benedicta Gafah, Toosweet Annan and many others.
He is also the CEO of Brew Marketing Consult Co. Limited, Menzgold Espana S.L, T.I.A. Holdings (USA), Brew Energy Company Limited, Brew Realty Company Limited, and Cheetah Security Co. Limited.
Nana Appiah Mensah was born on May 16th to Susie Ivy Brew a successful business executive in Ghana and Napolean Mensah Abrompah, a distinguished banker.
According to him, however, life has not always been smooth and shiny.
In an emotional Mothers' Day post on his Instagram page, the businessman revealed how he struggled through a dreadful 10 year period, and came out due to his Mum's encouragement.
Nana Appiah Mensah said during those years he lost his sight, limbs and died many times but was able to pull through even when people thought it was over.
"I remember those dreadful 10 years that, I lost my sight, my limbs, died many times and when everyone thought it was all over, you gave me a rebound out of nothing by faith and just because you believed.", he said.
See his Instagram post below:
Nana Appiah Mensah had his secondary school education at Adisadel College and proceeded to the University of Ghana to attain his first degree.
He has several distinguished international academic backgrounds in Mining and Environmental studies, finance, Political Science, Economics & Business Management, Psychology, African and World History, Theology, and Law.