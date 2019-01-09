Zylofon Media: The good, the bad, the ugly – staff member writes

In the midst of the current challenges facing entertainment company Zylofon Media, one of its workers has come out to narrate his experience with working with the firm.
In a piece submitted to ameyawdebrah.com, the staff member who identified himself as Rexford Tetteh (a marketing executive) stated that things have fallen apart at Zylofon Media.
Speaking to citinewsroom.com, Rexford explained that even though his resignation letter is ready, there is no one at post (not even the Human Resources Manager) to submit to because all the workers had been asked to stay home.
Read Rexford Tetteh’s story
Today marks exactly 1 year I started working at Zylofon media as a marketer.
I received a call from a lady (HR) with a voice sweet enough to melt the hearts of angels;
“Rexford, you have been employed. Please report at the office by 8 am.”
OMG! OMG!! OMG!!!
I couldn’t hide my excitement, I called close friends, family and even said a silent prayer to the most HIGH. History was about to be made and Rex will not be left out. Hmmm
As a marketer, an artist, beat maker, keyboard instructor with many years of experience in entertainment activities, working for Zylofon Media was just a dream come true.
The Good
Entertainment in Ghana was literally on life support and needed immediate resuscitation. Musicians, actors/actress had no major platforms supporting their arts. There were no record labels with the right financial muscles to push these artistes beyond the Togo border.
Most artistes in their struggle for survival metamorphosed into Instagram slay kings and queens. To cut a long story short, there was little or no hope.
Lo and Behold, Zylofon Media came on to the scene. Entertainment suddenly had life. The structures looked solid, the money was good, the hype was heavy. Zylofon signees; Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Becca, Joyce Blessing, Kumi Guitar and Obibini were all trending and their bank accounts experienced the joy of riches.
Even the late Ebony’s father, Mr Kwarteng had a few wonderful accolades for this generous empire (Zylofon). International organizations such as BET also had their fair share of the zylofon dream when zylofon/Menzgold sponsored parts of their award categories. LIFE WAS GOOD.
The Bad
Some of the keys on the Zylofon started playing “off.” The discord was hydra headed but will touch on a few.
The “frɛfrɛ kɔbɔ and pɛsɛ menko menya” was fast gaining grounds and causing internal mayhem in the organization.
Both internal and external forces with PHDs in pulling people down were also at work and management couldn’t find any solution to the conundrum.
Every idea developed by Zylofon Media (Zylofon cash, Zylofon studio etc) had great potentials but suffered premature death because long term planning was taken for granted.
All my life, I have never met employees with 100% passion for their job like some Zylofon employees. But Practical solutions to problems from these employees fell directly on deaf ears. After all “money no be problem.”
As soon as the supply line (Menzgold) got hit by series of problems, Zylofon started losing its sweet musical flavors and the light at the end of the tunnel, couldn’t be found.
The Ugly
The challenges being faced by Menzgold (the mother company) obviously had a huge impact on Zylofon Media. Speculations about where the chunk of Menzgold cash went is still anybody’s guess.
Since my duties as a marketer with Zylofon media didn’t extend to anything Menzgold, I am not in the position to discuss Menzgold issues. In the spirit of not washing dirty linen outside, I will refrain from discussing internal issues such as non payment of salaries and unfair treatment meted to marketers at Zylofon.
For the past 3 months, all employees of Zylofon have been asked to stay home until further notice. The main reason for this decision is that management fear for employees safety. Some Menzgold customers visited Zylofon to protest oblivious of the fact that most of these Zylofon employees had their investment locked up with Menzgold also.
The fact is, things are systematically falling apart and the centre can no more hold. I am sad because it’s a great loss for Africa, Ghana and entertainment in general.
Source: Citinews