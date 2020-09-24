10-member committee submits report on schools reopening

The 10-member committee tasked to make recommendations on school reopening have submitted their report.
The committee chaired by former Minister of Education and chairman of the GETFund Board of Trustees. Prof. Dominic Fobih were tasked to come up with modalities for the reopening of schools after their closure in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Details of the report have not been made public yet.
READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo sets up taskforce to oversee the reopening of schools
A short ceremony was held where the Minister for Education Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh received the report.
The Ministry of Education in a statement indicated that the report will now be forwarded to President Akufo-Addo for more deliberations.
“At a short ceremony at the Ministry, Dr. Prempeh received the report and thanked the members of the committee for their hard work and diligence. The report will be forwarded to the President ahead of extensive stakeholder engagement on the rollout of the decision by the President”, Press Secretary to the Education Minister, Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng announced in the statement.
President Akufo-Addo last month announced that the Ghana Education Service decided to suspend academic activities of pre-school, basic, JHS1 and JHS 2 students till next year.