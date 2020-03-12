 $100m coronavirus cash from Consolidated Fund, Donor Partner Fund - Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has disclosed that the government of Ghana Consolidated Fund and Donor Partner Fund are the funding source of the $100 million set aside for the coronavirus fight.
Responding to a question on Citi FM from the MP for Prampram Sam George on the source of funding, Oppong Nkrumah said the Consolidated Fund and Donor Partner Fund come together to make the $100 million envelop.
"It's a combination of the government of Ghana Consolidated Fund and donor partner fund that come together to make this about 100 million dollar envelop.."
The minority in Parliament has asked the government to show physical proof that the said $100 million is being put in use and not as other commitment made by the government and monies are still not yet released for it.
Speaking to the issues, Oppong Nkrumah advised that the coronavirus issues should not be treated as the same old issues between the Minority and the government.
"This is not a matter that we should turn into the regular political issue that the Minority says it not good and the government says it's good. This is a potential national crisis that we have to rally behind the flag and fight together.."
Explaining further he said the surveillance and monitoring systems at the various points of entry can be seen by all.
"No one can say they cannot observe the measures put in place to protect us, surveillance and monitoring system that has been put in place at the Kotoka International Airport is world-class and visible for everybody to see, our land borders have also put in place the surveillance and monitoring system that are there.."
He added that "We need to ensure that more of our isolation centres are properly cubicled, quarantine centres are also resourced with a full complement of PPEs that will be required.."
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the $100 million is already being spent as some 5,000 PPEs have been procured and 100 test kits.
"It is going to be used for all these things that I have highlighted indeed spending has already started on some of the initial items, test kits that came in and about 5,000 packs of PPE equipment and some of the devices at the airport..."
The government has made available $100 million as part of Ghana’s preparedness and response measures to combat coronavirus threats.
Addressing the nation hours after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a pandemic, President Akufo- Addo said it is necessary to step up the county’s preparedness to fight the disease in case of an outbreak.
“At my prompting, the Minister for Finance has made available the cedi equivalent of $100 million to enhance our coronavirus preparedness and response plan.
“That is to fund the expansion of infrastructure, purchase of materials and equipment and public education,” President Akufo-Addo said.