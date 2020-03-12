UCC suspends all International Conferences in bid to prevent coronavirus

The University of Cape Coast has currently suspended all International Conferences both on campus and outside the country in a bid to prevent coronavirus.
The PRO Vice-Chancellor of UCC Prof. Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh says this new directive is part of measures to prevent any form of contacting the coronavirus.
"The University is an internationa institution, so we have international partners, visiting us every now and then, so one of the decisions we have taken suspending all international conferences that we are supposed to host and we are also suspending travels for our own staff, some are expected to leave for conferences outside and tickets and accommodation has already been sorted out but we have put a hold on all that. We have not recorded any case on campus but we are being proactive".
President Akufo-Addo during the 63rd Independence day speech disclosed that government is discouraging all foreign travel.
He followed that with a directive to suspend foreign travels for all public officials.
Yesterday he addressed the nation on the virus and called on churches, universities and other groups that organise events that host large gatherings to put in mechanisms to protect people in the face of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
He also disclosed that the government has committed a whopping $100 million to improve its preparedness and response to a possible outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Ghana has so far tested 54 cases but all turned out negative.
In West Africa, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Togo and recently Cote D'Ivoire have all recorded cases.