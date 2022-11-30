14 children injured after school bus plunges into a ditch

At least 14 pupils of the Great Faith Rockery School in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region have been rushed to the hospital after their school bus plunged into a ditch on Tuesday.
Four of the pupils onboard the bus are being monitored at a private hospital at Ahodwo, whilst the others receive treatment at the Asokwa Children’s Hospital.
The accident, which occurred during rush hour caused a gridlock on the Ahodwo-Asokwa stretch, the police confirmed.
According to eyewitnesses, the driver lost control of the wheel, veering off the road and landed into the ditch.
Doctors say the children are in stable conditions.
“The good news is that they are pretty much stable,” Dr Fred Fongang of the Asokwa Children’s Hospital said.
“Four of them have minor injuries and a few of them will take X-rays. But majority of them are stable and will be going home and will come back for review.
“The kids are out of danger per the examinations that we have done. So, the parents should be calm,” he added.