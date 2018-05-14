2 dead, 9 injured in an accident on Sunyani -Techiman road

Two persons have been confirmed dead after a head-on collision involving two vehicles at Nsuta, near Techiman, in the Brong Ahafo Region.
The Opel Astra cab with registration number, GE392-Z, was travelling from Techiman to sunyani, when it collided with the Martiz taxi cab with registration number, GR3823-11, which was also heading towards Techiman from Sunyani.
An eye witness explained to Prime News Ghana that “upon reaching Nsuta, the Astra driver wanted to overtake a motor bike rider who was heading towards sunyani but he wasn't fast enough as the Martiz driver had also reached the same scene”.
He said they both could not control their vehicles due to the high speed in the curve.
Both the driver and a female passenger occupying the front seat of the Opel Astra cab died on the spot, while other passengers on board both cars, including the driver of the Matiz taxi, sustained various degrees of injuries.
The mortal remains of the dead have been since deposited at the Holy Family hospital's morgue with the injured responding to treatment at the same facility.
