Accident :13 die on the road that killed Ebony

13 people have been confirmed dead in an accident at Akwatiakrom on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway where dancehall diva Ebony was killed months ago.
The accident was about four kilometers from the spot where Ebony Reigns and two others died in an accident.
A Ford mini bus with registration number AS 7257-15, with 15 people traveling on board from Sunyani to Kumasi, crashed a Benz cargo truck with registration number GR 2624-14 traveling from Kumasi to Dormaa Ahenkro.
The head-on collision resulted in the death of 13 passengers including the driver of the Ford mini-bus.
The accident happened around midnight when the weather was a bit foggy due to rainfall.
According to the Ashanti regional police command, there are no streetlights on that stretch of road.
Frank Abrokwah, MTTD Commander, Ashanti Region, told journalists that the bus was mangled beyond repairs.
Meanwhile, the bodies have been conveyed to the Mankraso Government Hospital morgue while the injured are being treated at the same hospitals.