2 parents arrested for beating up SHS teachers

Police in the Brong Ahafo Region have picked up two persons who were part of a gang of parents who attacked and beat up teachers at Mim Senior High School for punishing their wards for mis-behaviour.
A teacher on duty on Monday, May 7, 2018 reportedly punished some students by allocating a plot of land for them to weed for using an unapproved route to the school.
The students who were unhappy with the punishment went back home and reported the matter to their parents. The parents then stormed the school, attacked the said teacher and beat him up mercilessly.
The attack forced the teachers to embark on a day's strike to protest against the action of the parents. According to the teachers, this was not the first time a teacher had been attacked by some angry parents.
Mr. Emmanuel Zuga, secretary of the local teachers association at the school speaking on Sunyani's Space FM said that due to GES directive, teachers do not cane students, but punish them instead by giving them plots to weed, yet some parents still attack them for this.
“Sometimes parents come to rain insults on us, beat us and curse us by their gods. We therefore embarked on the strike action to register our protest.
“We have sent letters to the municipal assembly, Nananom and the district education directorate that we are not teaching again. But as we speak now, we have called off the strike and are teaching due to the intervention of the Municipal Education Directorate. Chiefs of the area have also called on us and apologized to us as efforts are underway to arrest those who attacked us.”
He confirmed that the two are currently in police custody assisting them to arrest their accomplices.
