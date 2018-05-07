Police arrest Atebubu SHS students for threatening to kill teachers

Police have picked up some final year students of the Atebubu Senor High School (SHS) in the Brong Ahafo Region, for allegedly threatening to kill some of their teachers and the headteacher of the school.
According to the Brong Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong,the students said they paid an amount of GHS50 to some of the teachers to enable them have the laxity to cheat in their examinations.
The teachers, however, after taking their monies, failed to fulfill their part of the agreement and instead, tightened security in the examination hall to prevent them from cheating.
The actions of the teachers, is said to have infuriated the students who later sent death threat messages to the teachers and the headteacher.
Chief Inspector Oppong who spoke on Accra FM on Monday May 7, 2018, said, “the Police in Atebubu had a report from the headteacher and some of the teachers that they were receiving death threats from some of the final year students and so we went to the school to pick up the suspected students for investigations".
He said "the students alleged that, they bribed some of the teachers to help them in their examination but the teachers failed to fulfill their part of the bargain, hence the attacks and threat on their lives”.
Chief Inspector Oppong added that “we have granted them bail, they will report to the police until we are done with our investigations”.