200 Ghanaian students fly to Cuba to train as doctors

Some 200 Ghanaian students have left the country to Cuba to study various medical science programmes for eight years.
The students are made up of 170 undergraduates 30 graduates and are all under the sponsorship of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC).
They have been scheduled to depart in batches as a result of flight constraints.
This development comes as a result of an agreement between the Ghana government and the government of Cuba to grant students of Ghana scholarship to study medicine in Cuba.
Students were selected from deprived communities throughout the country to train in Cuba and come back to serve those communities on completion.
At a farewell meeting to send off the students, the Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, urged the students to be prepared for likely challenges ahead as they embark on the journey.
According to the minister, their scholarship was nearly truncated because of some diplomatic reasons but urged the students to study hard and come back to serve society.
He also added that when they return, they would be doing one more exam to be inducted into the service.
Cuban Ambassador to Ghana, Pedro Luis Gonzalez Despaign urged them to work hard and be disciplined so that they can fully benefit from their trip.
He also assured the students of their security and safety while studying in Cuba.
