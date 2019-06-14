2019 BECE: WAEC insists no questions leaked

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) have once again denied claims that question papers for the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have been leaked.
Several question papers have popped up on various social media platforms this week when the exam started on Monday, June 10 2019.
Some 517,332 of pupils across the country are writing the exam which ends on Friday, June 14, 2019.
Reacting to the leakage allegations, Thursday, June 13, Public Relations Officer of WAEC Agnes Teye Cudjoe told 3FM News they themselves have been monitoring the situation and, so far, nothing suggests a leakage of the papers.
According to her, she has personally seen some examination questions on the internet purported to be leaked questions but insisted they were false.
“I sighted quite a number of questions circulating on social media and none of the questions were the questions that were taken by the candidates.”
Mrs. Teye Cudjoe explained, she visited some of the examination centres to verify the claims made.
“I was at the exam center myself and I had the opportunity to look at the papers that was in progress and the questions that have been circulating on social media were not the questions that the candidates took.”