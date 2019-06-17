2019 National Science and Maths quizz starts today

The annual science and maths quiz for senior high schools starts today Monday, June 17, 2019, in Accra.
135 schools will be contending for the bronze trophy in what is the most coveted prize for science and maths schools in Ghana.
Some 108 schools across Ghana are set for a fierce battle for this year’s National Science and Maths Quiz preliminary stage. The schools made it to the initial stage after qualifying from their respective regions.
The balloting for the 2019 NSMQ preliminary stage contest was held Saturday, June 15, an event that was characterised by tension.
Each day of the competition three (3) contests will be held at two venues simultaneously and the winners of the 36 contests, together with 18 highest scoring losing schools, will join the 27 seeded schools for the One-eighth stage.
The venues for the competition are the R.S Amegashie Auditorium and the New ‘N’ Block, both on the Legon campus of the University of Ghana.
Meanwhile, the first contest which will take place today, Monday, June 17 at the R.S Amegashie Auditorium between Chemu Senior High School, St. Mary’s Sem./Senior High School, Lolobi and EPC Mawuko Girls’ Senior High School.
The annual science and maths competition is organised by Primetime Gh. Ltd.