2019 WASSCE begins today, all candidates to be verified

The 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) begins today, Monday 8 April 2019 at all exam centres accross the country.
The one month-long exam which starts today will begin with the Basketry 3 project work.
The exam is expected to end on June 7, 2019.
For the first time in the exams, the candidates will be biometrically verified as part of measures to curb impersonation.
“In order to nip in the bud the growing trend of impersonation, the registration exercise for the 2019 examination for school candidates, for the first time, will capture fingerprints of candidates.
"Every candidate for this year’s examination would be biometrically verified,” Mrs Wendy E. Addy-Lamptey, the Head of the National Office of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) has said.
WAEC has also assured that they are determined to fight against all forms of examination malpractices by providing further training for supervisors and invigilators.
WASSCE is administered to school candidates in the final year of their West African Senior School courses and to private candidates.
The examination is for both selections to tertiary institutions and for certification.
It is conducted in May / June for School candidates only and in October/November for private candidates.
