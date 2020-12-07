2020 Election: Counting of ballot papers begin across the country

Counting of ballot papers has begun in most centres nationwide as voting has ended.
The exercise which commenced at 7am ended at 5pm today, December 7, 2020.
Currently, officials of the Electoral Commission at most of the polling stations are sorting out the ballots after which counting will follow suit.
In all, 12 presidential candidates were on the ballots seeking to be elected as President of Ghana.
They are; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (NPP), John Dramani Mahama (NDC), Christian Kwabena Andrews (GUM), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet (CPP), Akua Donkor (GFP), Henry Herbert Lartey (GCPP), Hassan Ayariga (APC), Percival Kofi Akpaloo (LPG), David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera (PNC), Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku (PPP), Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings (NDP) and Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, (Independent Candidate).
The Electoral Commission, EC has provided details of persons who tampered with the Presidential ballot in Awutu Senya West and Bawku Central.
The EC in a statement said the two are Mary Adatsi- DAJHS B110104A, Awutu Senya West and Ahmed Shafawu- Alhaji Salam Grinding Mill Polling Station.
The EC has removed the officials involved in the act and handed them over to the police for investigations.
Portions of an earlier EC statement said: "The General Public is informed that the Presidential ballot paper for the 2020 General Election has twelve (12) candidates. For a correctly thumb printed ballot to be considered valid and counted, all the Presidential candidates must be on the ballot paper".