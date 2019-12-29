2020 elections : Refrain from taking bribes to publish false news - Journalists cautioned

The Executive President of the Center of Awareness Global Peace Mission Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan has cautioned journalists to be circumspect in their reportage during and after the 2020 general elections.
According to Prof. Ato Duncan, Journalists should desist taking bribes from politicians to publish false news that may cause violence in the next electioneering year.
Speaking at the Center of Awareness Global Peace Mission Annual Festival in the Central Region yesterday December 28 2019, he emphasized the need for journalists to always cross-check their facts well before publishing their news to prevent fear and panic.
“There has been violence in elections in some countries in the past and journalists can educate the masses to think twice to prevent such occurrence. Some politicians can influence journalists by giving them a bribe to publish false news to create violence in an election and I don’t want such incident to happen in Ghana coming 2020 general elections.”
On his part at the event, the Vice President for the National House of Chiefs who also doubles as a Paramount Chief of Abeadze State in the Mfanteman Municipality of the Central Region His Royal Majesty Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi also advised the youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to cause mayhem.
''Politicians mostly use Youth to cause harm and violence during elections, so I am advising all Ghanaian Youth to stay away from such politicians. Where will the politician be if they arrest you for causing damage and violence during an election? You won’t even see them so I am advising all Ghanaian Youth to stay away from causing election violence before, during and after the general election,” he stated.
