2020 Population Census : Statistical Service to employ over 60, 000 people

The Ghana Statistical Service says they will need the services of over 60, 000 people to help successfully carry out the 2020 Population and Housing Census.
Speaking to Citi FM, Deputy Government Statistician, David Kombat said the recruitment will be done online to enable the service to have a central database for the staff that will be used for the exercise.
"The recruitment is going to be online because we want to have a central database, we want to do it online, we expect prospective applicant to apply through the internet, we will advertise it in the newspapers and various channels so that people can apply through the central system, we will then do the shortlisting base on people's qualification and experience and send the information to the districts, they are going to work in the districts for example if you have even a PHD and you can't speak the same language as the people you can't help in the data collection."
Population and Housing Census to cost $83m
The Ghana Statistical Service has disclosed that the 2020 National Population and Housing Census will cost 83 million dollars.
Speaking to Citi FM, Deputy Government Statistician, David Kombat said preparations are underway to carry out the trial census ahead of 2020.
"Our budget for the census is about 83 million dollars, the government has given us the go-ahead.........we have covered half of the country, updating of areas that we are going to use for the census, we have also prepared the instruments and we are testing them."
