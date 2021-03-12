2021 Budget: Government working to secure 20m Covid-19 vaccines - Kyei Mensah Bonsu

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who was appointed as the caretaker Minister of Finance presented the 2021 Budget Statement in Parliament today, Friday, March 12.
Kyei Mensah Bonsu who stepped in for the nominee as Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta who is still in the United States of America (USA) for a medical review announced that the government is working tirelessly to secure over twenty million Covid-19 vaccines.
The Suame MP said the government aims at vaccinating the larger population of Ghanaians by the end of 2021.
"We are working to secure 20 million COVID-19 vaccines, to help achieve herd immunity by the end of 2021. The year 2020 was a difficult year for Ghana and the rest of the world. Never before in recent history has a pandemic triggered such dramatic changes in lives and livelihoods."
Ghana on February 24, 2021, received some Six hundred thousand doses of AstraZeneca vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India (AZ/SII).
On March 2, 2021 government of Ghana rolled out a program to commence the mass vaccination of people living in some 43 epicentre-districts in the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Central regions against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among eligible persons for the vaccination program includes healthcare workers, frontline security personnel, persons with underlying medical conditions, persons 60 years and above, and frontline members of the executive, legislature, and judiciary.