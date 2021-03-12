2021Budget: Gov't announces 8 additional initiatives to drive economic recovery 

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu with additional responsibilities as an interim Minister for Finance has announced 8 additional initiatives to drive economic recovery in Ghana.
During his presentation of the 2021 budget statement in parliament on March 12, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said these initiatives will help the Ghanaian economy to recover quickly from the Covid-19 pandemic.
"In addition to continuing our priority programmes, we will implement additional initiatives to drive recovery these include;
1. Scale amends to enable us to attain herd immunity in Ghana by the end of 2021
2. Continue the implementation of Agenda 111 to provide hospitals and related infrastructure nationwide to improve the delivery of healthcare
3. Intensify efforts to improve public sanitation
4. Provide support to those who have lost their jobs due to Covid-19 to find other gainful employment opportunities
5. Deploying resources for our security agencies to maintain peace and security
6. Complete many of our ongoing infrastructure projects within our resource envelope reflecting the theme of the budget
7. The implementation of the Ghana CARES programme to revitalised the economy and create employment
8. Continue the implementation of our flagship programmes including Planting for Food and Jobs, Free SHS and 1D1F agenda"
He also advised that until we achieve herd immunity we cannot stop adhering to the safety protocols.
"Until we achieve herd immunity we cannot let our guard down if we are to contain the spread of the virus, we must all commit to taking the vaccines and adhering to the Covid-19 protocols."