2023 Hajj: Fare fixed at GHC75,000

“The Ghana Hajj Board wishes to announce for the information of prospective pilgrims that this year’s Hajj package fee has been pegged at $6,500 which translates to GHC75,000. The deadline for payment of this year’s fee is April 30, 2023, a statement said.
“Prospective Pilgrims are to take note the cedi equivalent of 75,000 remains in force until March 31, 2023, and may change afterwards based on prevailing exchange rate of the USD after March ending,” parts of the statement read.
“Prospective Pilgrims are therefore encouraged to pay early through any of the 42 Accredited Hajj Agents nationwide in order to secure their slots,” the Hajj Board added.