25 students of Mawuli School isolated after testing positive for COVID-19

Some 25 students of the Mawuli School in the Volta Region are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
This was made known by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye at a presser on July 21, 2020.
This adds to the numerous cases of COVID-19 being reported in schools across Ghana.
READ ALSO: Ghana's COVID-19 case count now 28,989
Even though WASSCE has started, there are still calls from the public to close schools and allow students go to their various homes.
"We can talk about Volta Region where we had 1 case from Mawoko Girls but she is now fine. Bishop Herman had 17 cases they are all on their 10th day of isolation which means that in the next three days they will recover. The good thing is they are asymptomatic and only a few had mild symptoms. Mawuli School has 25 cases and all of them have been moved to the isolation centre and we are waiting to see how they fare, "Dr Aboagye said at a press conference.
Reports indicate that there is few and panic at the Mawuli School which is forcing students to run home when they go for exeat.
Ghana has recorded 559 new Coronavirus infections pushing the national tally to 28,989 as of Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
The new cases were confirmed in 36 districts across eight regions.
Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye who gave the latest update on Tuesday at a press conference in Accra said 25,331 persons have been discharged/recovered.
Meanwhile, 153 individuals have died out of the virus.