27-year-old man shot dead by police at Buduburam

There is Chaos in Gomoa Buduburam after an angry mob besieged the Police Station following an officer shooting a 27-year-old Nigerian man to death.
According to reports, the Nigerian community is seeking answers as they do not understand why the man know as Precious was shot.
Buduburam Police Commander, Supt. Samuel Odame said the intention was not to kill the man but rather to disarm him.
Narrating what happened he said, "In the night police had information that a young man has gone...with a machete trying to kill anybody on sight so a patrol team was dispatched to assist and manage the situation. When the team got to the place one of the police officers talk to the person, unfortunately, he was nearly slashed and he had to retreat but God's intervention he would have been slashed, the men got down to try to disarm him but unfortunately, after being shot so as to get the cutlass from him the result is what you all are aware of but they did not go there with the intent to kill the person."
He said few of the persons who stormed the police station have been arrested and will be processed for court.
Wife of the deceased who is a nursing mother said the deceased came over to the hotel they were staying to tell her that someone had threatened to kill him.
She said when they left the hotel to go home, her husband was anxious as he said his assailant could pursue him.
According to her, they went to a friend’s house and when they got there, Precious shouted for the neighbours to come out because his assailant was still on his tail.
‘The neighbours came out in their numbers and my late husband retraced his footstep to look out for the assailant. It took a long time and Precious was not returning so some of the people around followed up.
“Then someone called to tell me that Precious has been admitted to the hospital after he sustained a knife wound. When I insisted that I wanted to go see him they said no and locked me in the room.
“I later realised the police have shot and killed my husband. He has opened a shop for me here and people around know him very well…he is hardworking and does not steal so I don’t know why he was killed,” the mother of the five-week-old baby told the reporter.
The angry mob besieged the police station demanding answers. Some of them threw stones into the Police Station after they were sacked from there.
The police called for reinforcement to restore calm at the Station and in the area.