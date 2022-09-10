3-year-old dies after falling into septic tank at Ashaiman

A three-year-old boy at Ashaiman Lebanon Zone 2A in the Greater Accra Region died after falling into a septic tank while playing with his friends.
The toddler who fell into the uncovered septic tank got drowned, suffocated and as a result passed out.
According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), they received a distress call at 0958 hours that a child was stuck in a septic tank.
The statement issued on Friday said they managed to recover the body but the boy was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.
"The Crew thus got to the scene and drained the sewage so as to gain access to the casualty. After 26 minutes, the men descended into the pit with a ladder to recover the body."
The crew in a follow-up to the Hospital were told by the Medical Officer the boy was brought in dead," a statement said.
The Service further advised parents to keep an eye on their wards whenever they are playing.