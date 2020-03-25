30,000 cases of Covid-19 could be recorded in a month - Health Analyst warns

A Health Analyst, Mr Kwame Sarpong Asiedu is warning that the country could record close to 30,000 cases of Covid-19 in a month's time if drastic measures are not taken to curb the rapid spread of the global pandemic.
According to him, a lockdown can curb the increasing cases of Covid-19 in the country.
His comments come after the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country jumped to 53 with two deaths.
In a radio interview monitored by primenewsghana.com, today he said: If we are recording these cases and we have no intervention by the 30th day we are going to have up to 30,000 persons infected if there are no interventions. The good thing is there are interventions and is why there should be a lockdown''.
However, the latest cases were recorded from tests conducted from people who arrived in Ghana on Sunday and were mandatorily quarantined by the government.
According to the Health Minister in a press briefing yesterday March 25 2020, 1030 people were mandatorily quarantined after they arrived in the country on Sunday and Monday.
Samples were taken from 611 people and out of 185 of the samples tested 25 tested positive for COVID-19. More tests are still being carried out according to the Mr Agyeman Manu.
President Akufo-Addo has appealed to transport operators in Ghana to dialogue with government to find ways to modify existing public transport policy as a means of containing the spread of Covid-19.
Again, all social gatherings have been banned by the President with Ghana’s borders also closed to traffic. People arriving in the country locked for a 14-day mandatory quarantine.
On their part, the Ghana Tourism Authority on Monday , March 23 2020 ordered the indefinite closure of all beaches across the country as part of measures to slow the spread of the Covid-19 disease in the country.
Meanwhile, China, Italy, USA, Spain, Germany and the UK are the worst-hit countries in the world with South Africa and Egypt the hardest-hit countries on the African continent.
