Ghanaians observe National Day of Fasting and Prayer today, check out all the prayer points

President Akufo-Addo on March 21 in his address to Ghanaians on the country's Covid-19 situation declared Wednesday, March 25, 2020, as a National Day of Fasting and Prayer.
As such, he urged Christians and Muslims in the country to seek the face of God in these trying times.
In his address, he said " Whilst we continue to adhere to these measures and ramp up our efforts to defeat this virus, I urge all of us, also to seek the face of the Almighty. So on Wednesday, 25th March 2020, I appeal to all Ghanaians Christians and Muslims to observe a national day of fasting and prayer. Let us pray to God to protect our nation and save us from this pandemic".
The fasting spans from 6am to 6pm today.
Ghana has now recorded 53 cases of the coronavirus.