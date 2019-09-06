490,000 BECE graduates qualify for SHS; placement portal opens Sep 8 - GES

Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, GES, Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwa has announced that four hundred and ninety thousand (490,000) BECE graduates have qualified to be placed in Senior High School (SHS), Technical and Vocational Schools across the country.
He also said the Computerised School Selection and Placement System, CSSPS portal will be opened on Sunday September, 8 to allow parents and students to find out schools in which they have been placed.
Mr Amankwa revealed that 195 million cedis has been set aside for the payment of the Free SHS fees for the first semester.
Also, the GES has asked the Buffer Stock Company to supply food to the schools on timely basis.
In this regard, the Ministry of Education has increased the money for perishable goods sent to the schools from 20% to 30%.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Post Company has outdoored a new high school placement and examination results checker code for Junior High School (JHS) leavers.
Just by dialling *447*160#, any student who has successfully completed the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), awaiting high school placement can get access to his or her allocated school directly before the new academic year opens.
The latest introduction by the Ghana Post forms part of its restructuring and brand visibility agenda in the country.
Ghana Post since its inception in 1854, has played a key role in information dissemination over the years. It is widely known for postal, courier, retail, agency and financial services.
The West African Examinations Council last month released provisional results of the 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).
WAEC added that a total of 19 candidates have had their entire results cancelled for sending mobile phones to the examination hall.
