WAEC releases 2019 BECE results, 19 candidates have theirs cancelled

The West African Examinations Council has released provisional results of the 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).
WAEC added that a total of 19 candidates have had their entire results cancelled for sending mobile phones to the examination hall.
Aside that, a total of 173 candidates have had their subject results cancelled for sending foreign materials into the examination hall.
In addition to that: “2497 subject results have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into alleged examination malpractice. The withheld subject results will either be released or cancelled as soon as the Council concludes its investigations.”
WAEC made this known in a statement signed and issued by its Head of Public Affairs, Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe on Thursday night.
It explained it will dispatch the results to various schools through the Metropolitan. Municipal and District Directors of Education.
“Meanwhile the Council has hosted the results online and candidates who so desire, may access their results at the Council’s website,” the statement added.
It said a total of 517,331 candidates made up of 263,602 males and 253,729 females sale for the examination, WAEC said.
“This figure is 1.47% higher than that of the previous year. The candidates were from a total of 16,871 schools and the examination was administered at 1800 centres.”
Out of those who initially registered for the examination, 5320 (1.03%) of the candidates were absent, WAEC said in the statement.
“The Council wishes to express its profound appreciation to all stakeholders, especially the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, Supervisors, Invigilators, the Ghana Police Service, Examiners, Script Checkers and all who in various ways contributed to the successful conduct of the examination and the timely release of results,” it added.
