5 drown in Volta Lake

Five persons have been confirmed dead after a boat carrying mourners capsized on the Volta Lake.
According to witnesses, three children and two women were confirmed as the victims in the tragedy which happened as a group of mourners were returnng from a funeral in the Volta region.
The tragedy had happened during a heavy rainstorm on Friday evening.
There were inadequate safety vests at the time of the incident which comes two months after another boat had capsised in the river, resulting in at least eight fatalities.