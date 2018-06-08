5 soldiers sanctioned for involving in illegal operations

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has sanctioned five soldiers who were part of the Operation Vanguard in the Wassa Akropong area of the Western Region for their involvement in illegal operations on May 30, 2018.
“With the exception of Cpl. Mensah, who was sentenced to 60 days detention and a reduction in rank from Corporal to Private, the remaining four soldiers were all sentenced to 90 days detention with consequential penalties, including release from the Ghana Armed Forces for services no longer required, after serving their sentences”, a statement signed by the Director Public Relations for the GAF, Colonel Eric Aggrey-Quashie, on Friday, June 8, 2018, noted
The statement added that “the soldiers, namely, 197533 Cpl Mensah S, 199442 Cpl Nkuah P, 199499 Cpl Owoo SB, 203225 L/Cpl Boateng SY and 203538 L/Cpl Obeng S, were tried by a Disciplinary Board in accordance with Ghana Armed Forces Rules and Regulations”.
It said “the Military High Command wishes to once again assure the general public that under no circumstance will it condone any unprofessional conduct by any member of the Ghana Armed Forces. Meanwhile, the zeal with which OP VANGUARD is being prosecuted will be maintained and will not in any way be affected by this isolated incident”.
L/Cpl Boateng SY
Cpl Nkuah P
L/Cpl Obeng S
Cpl Mensah S
Cpl Owoo SB
Latest news from Prime News Ghana